Law enforcement across U.S. help to keep public safe from train incidents

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Galesburg Police joined forces with departments across the nation to cut down on preventable deaths and injuries near train tracks for “Operation Clear Track.”

It’s a specific day coordinated by Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver Inc. during Rail Safety Week.

OLI’s executive director said every three hours, a car or person is hit by the train in the U.S. Police departments across the nation and here at home are now working to educate and promote rail safety.

Galesburg Police stationed at incident-prone rail crossings today, watching for those breaking railroad crossing rules.

“Well, there are people out there who probably goes without seeing a train at a crossing and start thinking, ‘Trains aren’t here very often,’ and start paying less and less attention. With having additional enforcement out there whether they’re writing real tickets or tickets that are warnings helps to raise the public attention that it’s dangerous out there and you need to be careful around crossings,” said Chicago Based Amtrak Spokesman Marc Magliari.

The Amtrak spokesperson said every year across the country, there are more than 2,000 people killed or injured by ignoring railroad safety.