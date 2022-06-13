PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local and state agencies, as well as the central Illinois emergency response team, went training together for various life saving exercises.

First responders tested their capabilities when it comes to finding people or boats that have sunk in the Illinois River.

Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief Mike Johnson is confident in his team’s response time and their ability to respond in emergency situations.

“It shows the community we can handle any type of situation from a simple drowning to a boat assist. We have the capability and the folks to handle that situation” said Johnson.

While it is uncommon for this many agencies to come together for a training exercise, they do attempt to get together at least once a year to prepare for such situations.