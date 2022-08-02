CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — National Night out against Crime is an event held on the second Tuesday of every August.

“It’s about us just being out here, showing them that we are people, we want to help anybody, anytime anyone needs us,” said Washington Police officer, Ron Moore.

In Central Illinois several communities participated in the event, WMBD traveled to Washington and Peoria’s Center Bluff to find out how the event is bringing the community together.

“There’s a dunk tank where firefighters, cops, everyone gets dunked. It’s just a good time to interact with the community,” said Moore.

Washington’s Oak Ridge Park was filled with people Tuesday night.

“It’s something for everybody, bouncy houses, food, everything that you need is here,” said Taylor.

The Washington Police Community Resource Officer, Dramane Taylor, said this event gives them the chance to really connect with their neighbors.

“In light of everything that is going on, throughout us, we want people to know that we are people. We do care about everyone in the community, we want everyone to be safe,” said Taylor.

It gives people a chance to meet officers they might have never even met.

“Some people don’t even know our third shift officers. It gives them the opportunity to meet them as well because they are normally sleeping,” said Taylor.

It’s a similar story for Peoria’s Center Bluff, the community gathered at

“People need to know how the city works. They need to know who their law enforcement people are. To know that they are real people and not just the police,” said Berhow.

The President of the Center Bluff Neighborhood Association, Mark Berhow said they have been doing a national night out for 15 years.

“For as long as I have been involved, we have always participated in night out. We have always been a strong supporter,” said Berhow.