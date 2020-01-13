Law enforcement and mental distress calls

PEORIA, Ill.– Video of two Peoria County Sheriff deputies helping a man off a bridge is making its rounds on social media. Sheriff Brian Asbell wants to remind us this incident is just one of many his deputies respond to.

Asbell says many reported crimes are related to untreated mental issues. He says much like other agencies, the Peoria community has seen an uptick in those wishing to hurt themselves.

These situations vary from case to case and training responders can be difficult.

“You can’t train for a specific situation where someone would try to hurt themselves by jumping off a bridge because they’re very fluent situations, so it all comes down to relationships and communication,” Asbell said.

Asbell says if you’re feeling in distress, you can call his office and first responders will get you in contact with resources that can help.