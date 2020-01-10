Law enforcement finds over 80 grams of meth, arrests three in drug bust

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Peoria Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group (PMEG) arrested three people in a drug bust on Thursday.

PMEG executed a search warrant around 5:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Rouse Ave. in Peoria Heights when they arrested three suspects and located several drugs and two handguns. During the search, agents located approximately 81 grams of meth, 7 grams of suspected cocaine and two loaded handguns.

Hogan W. Traphagan, 47, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth, two counts of a weapon by a felon, possession of cocaine, and a parole revocation warrant out of Texas. Christian J. Galladora, 44, was arrested for possession of meth and 25-year-old Erica M. Cady was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear.

The three were transported to the Peoria County Jail.