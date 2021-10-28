Law enforcement reminds safety this Halloween

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With Halloween just three days away law enforcement agencies in the twin cities are reminding everyone to stay safe from potential dangers as thousands of trick or treaters go door-to-door.

Law enforcement officers are making sure it’s all treats and no tricks this Halloween.

“Our message is go out, have a safe, fun night,” said Brad Park community services officer at Normal PD.

They’re reminding families to avoid homes of area sex offenders in their neighborhood.

“We’ll be monitoring our offenders to make sure everybody is complying by the statute,” said Lt. Jon Albee with McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

Under Illinois law, child sex offenders can’t hand out candy to trick or treaters, and they can’t even have their porch lights on. Albee said it’s something officers make sure every sexual predator understands.

“We know the rules, they also know the rules, so we’ll do our part in monitoring their activity,” Albee said.

Albee said an easy tool for parents to utilize is on the State Police website, it’s the sex offender map. There they can enter their address and pull up the number of offenders in their area within a 10-mile radius.

“Sometimes it might not even cross somebody’s mind to check on who your neighbor is. I would definitely recommend typing in your address and see who’s living in your area,” Albee said.

Officers at the sheriff’s office, Normal PD, and Bloomington PD have officers who check on offenders making sure they play by the rules.

“We have an offender officer who’s specifically assigned to check on our offenders in our area; one of their goals around Halloween is to make sure everyone’s on the same page,” said John Fermon, PIO at BPD. “Any offense or additional offense for a sex offender are very serious.”

Park said if you suspect something is up to call the police.

“We’ll definitely go out there, verify, take a report then it will be sent down to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office, and they’ll make a decision on charging,” Park said.

Police also said to not trick or treat alone and to only go to houses with lights on.