Law enforcement seeking four teens who escaped from juvenile detention center; release new details of their escape

GALESBURG, Ill. — Nearly 20 hours later, police still don’t know where four of the five teens who escaped the Mary Davis Home Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg are.

Around 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance/riot” involving numerous detainees, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said staff members told them they were in the process of getting the juveniles back in their cells for the night when one struck a staff member.

A second staff member who went to help the other was struck as well. The altercation continued into the day room from the lower west wing. One female and one male juvenile entered the control room, striking the staff member and taking a set of facility keys.

Four males and one female were seen exiting from the boiler room after finding a set of car keys. The five juveniles found the staff member’s car the keys belonged to and drove away.

Four of the five juveniles are from the Quad Cities area and the other is from the Peoria area.

One staff member was transported to a local hospital while three others went on their own. All were discharged with minor injuries.

The vehicle was spotted crossing the Centennial Bridge from Rock Island into Davenport and police officers found the vehicle running and unoccupied in the area of 63rd and Brown.

One of the escapees was found around a block away in a separate vehicle and was detained and taken in front of a Scott County judge, who waived extradition.

Formal charges are pending as the investigation continues.