PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many are awaiting packages after record online shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and local law enforcement says to be on the lookout for porch pirates.

Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said there is an increase in stolen packages during the holiday season.

Watkins said shoppers should keep a close eye on their tracking information or have a neighbor pick up their package.

“Try to get it off the porch as soon as possible. If that is calling a neighbor and saying, ‘hey can you grab it for me,’ especially if you’re going to be out of town during that day or traveling for the day. The more it sits on your porch, you’re giving a criminal more of an opportunity to steal it,” Watkins said.

He also said that doorbell cameras are helpful but thieves are stealing items despite the technology.

“If you can order and pick up from the store do that, because then you’re just eliminating that opportunity for somebody. They drive around, they see a package, it takes five seconds to go grab that package and leave. They don’t care if they’re camera or not, so just take that opportunity away,” Watkins said.

If stolen items reach a certain dollar amount, the person responsible could be charged with a felony.