Law enforcement will be ‘friendly’ when enforcing stay-at-home order

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — We are just days into Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay at home order and law enforcement is thinking of a way to enforce it.

While the governor’s orders are anything but normal for the people of Illinois, they’re also new for law enforcement officers who say they have not seen anything like it before. In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, for the next two weeks, Illinoisans can only leave their homes for the essentials.

“We hope people keep it up because it’s just the great unknown of this virus—what and how it’s actually spread,” said Fulton County Sheriff, Jeff Standard.

Now law enforcement is thinking of what to do if the order is broken.

“This isn’t really an enforceable thing that we want to do,” said Washington Police chief, Mike McCoy.

Mike McCoy, Washington police chief says they’re going to take a friendly approach.

“We’re just going to assist people and help them if they need a little direction and how they interpret what the governor said,” McCoy said.

Over in Fulton County, the sheriff’s office is following the direction of the state’s attorney.

“We’ve had absolutely zero complaints of anybody being open in regards to this order, but if so we’d tell them to disperse; the second time we’d make a report to the state’s attorney and tell them we will be back if they don’t disperse and write tickets for a violation of this order,” Standard said.

Both law enforcement officials say people have been staying home and hope their communities keep it up.

“There have been no issues. It’s pretty quiet here in Washington and in fact, it’s pretty quiet everywhere,” McCoy said.

“Please try to remain as calm as they can because things will probably get worse before they better, but the sooner that we take of this and take it seriously, the quicker it’ll all be over,” Standard said.

Both men say their officers and deputies are taking extra precautions as well and hope people continue to follow suit.

“It’s been pretty quiet. Our guys are out patrolling, and people are pretty much staying home. This is a time where sometimes people that don’t obey the law want to take advantage of things. And we’re trying to see that they can’t do that,” McCoy said.