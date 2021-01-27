Lawmakers ask Governor Pritzker to veto police reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — In Springfield Wednesday, some lawmakers were pushing to veto a controversial police reform bill.

It passed in both the House and Senate eariler this month and is sitting on Governor Pritzker’s desk.

In a virtual forum, Republican Leader Jim Durkin said House bill 3653 was rushed to be passed during the lame-duck session.

“This bill in its form doesn’t get the job done. It does not give faith to the men and women of Illinois that they will be made safe. It does not give confidence to the men and women, the 99% of the men and women who wear the badge,” said Rep. Durkin.

Durkin said the bill puts people’s safety at risk, and it will have a negative effect. But, he still believes a compromise could be reached.

“If we actually sit and go through the actual language and try to find what is the fair and balanced approach to address an important issue: police reform, criminal justice reform. I’ve always been in that mode and I will continue, but this bill does not get it done,” said Rep. Durkin.

Durkin said Speaker Emmanuel Chris Welch says he plans to cancel general assembly sessions.

Durkin said lawmakers will return on Feb. 10 to vote on the rules- which he hopes includes virtual committee hearings and actions.