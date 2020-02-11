Lawmakers propose bill to ban pumping gas, neighbors react

In this June 26, 2019 photo, a man adds fuel to his vehicle with the price of gas displayed at the pump at a gas station in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, July 11, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for June. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Drivers in Peoria were shocked to hear about the introduction of a bill that would ban pumping your own gas starting next year.

I have not heard of anything like this before. Leanthony Speed, Peoria

Some people mentioned that it could be convenient for the disabled or elderly, but most aid it would be unnecessary.

I don’t need anyone to pump my gas for me I would be late for work. Tiffany Walker, Peoria

I [have] been pumping gas for years, my whole life now I [have to] pay someone to pump my gas for me it wouldn’t make sense. Leanthony Speed, Peoria

The bill does not say there would be an additional cost, but some worry that it will be an added expense for drivers like Illinois gas tax.

Personally, I think it’s just a way of them trying to get out of debt. Octavia jones, Peoria

The gas prices [are] already going up and down as it is. I wouldn’t recommend someone else pumping my gas for an extra fee. Leanthony Speed, Peoria

New Jersey and Oregon are the only two states that actively enforce this law.