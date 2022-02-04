Lawmakers pushing for funding to replace air traffic control tower at PIA

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congress members Cheri Bustos (D) and Darin LaHood (R) along with senators Duck Durbin (D) and Tammy Duckworth (D) are leading the charge to prioritize funding for the “outdated” air traffic control tower at the Peoria International Airport.

“The historic, bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, recently signed into law by President Biden, provides much needed and long-overdue investments in our nation’s infrastructure, including increased funding for airports,” wrote the members. “We write to highlight a provision in the law that allows federal funds to be used to improve or replace airport-owned air traffic control (ATC) towers and urge the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to utilize this new authority to prioritize funding for the replacement of the outdated ATC tower at Peoria International Airport in Peoria, Illinois.”

Provisions passed in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would provide grants to upgrade air traffic control towers owned by airports, which have traditionally been left out of consideration by the FAA funding.

Under the new bipartisan infrastructure law, air traffic control towers like the one at Peoria International Airport are now eligible for funding.