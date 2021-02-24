Lawmakers show support for criminal justice reform bill as Governor Pritzker visits Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD – Wednesday, lawmakers gathered at Proctor Recreation Center in Peoria to show support for the criminal justice reform bill signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

House Bill 3653 was signed on Monday and will bring a number of reforms to the Illinois criminal justice system and law enforcement. This includes mandating body cameras for officers, ending cash bail by 2023, and expanding police training.

Now that the bill was signed, Senator Dave Koehler (46th District-D) says the focus should be ensuring that the legislation is effective.

“Even though we’ve passed this piece of legislation, it means now that we have to continue to have those discussions so we can make this thing work. This is nothing but a piece of paper or a law on our books if it doesn’t work, and we need it to work,” he said.

State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth (92nd District-D) also addressed concerns that the soon to become law would make communities less safe.

“The narrative that reform means that communities are less safe, that is far from the truth. Reform means that we have the opportunity to build back better communities, to build stronger communities,” Gordon-Booth said.

The bill is set to take effect on July 1.