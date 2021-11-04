Lawsuit against Unit 5 schools being transferred to McLean County court

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A hearing on a lawsuit against the Unit 5 schools will no longer take place Thursday in Woodford County.



According to the Woodford County Circuit Clerk’s Office, an order was filed Thursday morning to transfer the case over to the McLean County Circuit Court. Thus, cancelling the hearing scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.



Six Unit 5 staff members are suing the district over its COVID-19 vaccination and masks policy. In the original petition filed by their attorney, they claim it goes against their “civil rights.”

Unit 5’s attorney, Curt Richardson sent a statement to WMBD that read, “There are many procedural and substantive deficiencies with the complaint, and the district will respond accordingly.”

Richardson added in the statement that Unit Five is complying with the governor’s orders and that staff members were aware of the guidelines.

“Pursuant to a letter of understanding with the unit five education association, bargaining unit members who failed to comply with the executive order and emergency rules are docked pay,” the statement reads. “The actions taken by the district are consistent with that letter of understanding.”



McLean County does not have the case on its docket yet.

