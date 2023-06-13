WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County judge on Friday could determine the fate of a proposed brewpub that would anchor Downtown Washington.

At issue is a lawsuit filed last week that seeks an injunction blocking any further work on the $8 million project which is being done by CL Real Estate Development, Tangled Roots Brewing Co., and a local Washington couple Jeffrey and Kelly Pohl.

The suit has already obtained a temporary halt to demolition work in the Downtown square which began last week. On Friday, Judge Paul Bauer will hear arguments on whether to make that temporary move more permanent.

Nearby property owner Marlene Miller claims the developers are improperly infringing up on their easement rights through their work. That, the suit said, is in violation of an agreement with the city of Washington as well as upon her property rights.

The plan is to reconstruct 10,000 square feet of redevelopment on the corner of the square at Walnut Street. The partners of the project have decided to include a brewpub, dining, a rooftop beer garden, an event space, and short-term rentals.

Miller says all of her utilities, including gas, electric, water and sewer, run either under or over the buildings that are set to be demolished.

“We have been asking the developers to provide a plan to protect or to provide water,” said her attorney Brian Mooty. “We are not asking them to stop or not to develop but we want to have a plan on how they are to provide these services during demolition, construction and permanently.”

An attempt to reach Bob Hall, who is one of the attorneys for the developers, was not immediately successful.