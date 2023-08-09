PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A lawsuit filed Wednesday afternoon alleges that a Peoria Heights liquor store illegally sold alcohol to a minor; a move that ultimately led to the death of a Bartonville teenager last year.

The suit, filed in Peoria County Circuit Court, states Express Liquors sold beer to a 17-year-old boy on Feb. 26, 2022. That boy then gave some to Clayton Bell who was behind the wheel of a car that was speeding along West Pheiffer Road later that night when he lost control and crashed, killing 15-year-old Mia Dusek.

Bell is also named as a defendant in the suit which was filed under the state’s Wrongful Death Act. He was charged and has since been convicted of aggravated DUI in connection with Dusek’s death and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The suit seeks at least $50,000 for each of its seven counts. The amount of money is a statutory one and not a top end. The plaintiffs are her mother, Deb Beaupre who administers her daughter’s estate and Mia’s brother, Reece.

The suit states Express Liquors sold multiple 12 packs, a 6 pack, and multiple “Four Loko” tall boys to the boy. The suit further states this wasn’t an isolated incident, that Express Liquors, located at 725 N. Western Ave., had been caught doing this in the past.

“Since the date of MIA DUSEK’s death, Defendant EXPRESS LIQUORS has continued to sell alcohol to minors without identification and on two occasions has been caught in “stings” conducted by the Peoria County Sherriff’s Department and cited,” the suit states. “Counsel for Plaintiff’s, through their pre-suit investigation has identified 65 times that EXPRESS LIQUORS sold alcohol to minors without asking for or checking a minor’s identification.”

The crash occurred around 12:25 a.m. in the 6700 block of Pfeiffer, a stretch of road with steep hills that can block a driver’s line of sight. Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find the overturned vehicle. It had been going at a high rate of speed — testimony during the hearing said it was close to 85 mph — just before the crash.

Passengers who survived said the car was trying to “catch air.”

The suit states that Bell had a BAC level of 0.14%, and was speeding at twice the posted speed limit which was 35 mph.

This story will be updated.