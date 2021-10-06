Lawsuit likely coming to City of Bloomington regarding sewer damages

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local attorney said he is going to move forward with a lawsuit against the City of Bloomington after being denied payment for damage from sewage waste in late June.

Attorney William Mahrt said he received a letter from the city’s outside defense counsel that the city denied a settlement between himself and 10 other homeowners asking for payments.

Mahrt and multiple other residents claim the city is to blame for damage caused by heavy rains in late June after many homes in Bloomington flooded with raw sewage, costing them thousands of dollars in repairs.

Mahrt said damages range from $10-75,000 per client.

He argued the city has an obligation to pay the residents and said the claims are supported by case law and previous court rulings.

Mahrt said he will follow a lawsuit, but it’s a lengthy process to file one.

“It will take me several weeks to get everything lined up, so I wouldn’t expect that anything would get filed before maybe Thanksgiving,” Mahrt said. “I thought the settlement negotiations would be where we dig into the facts and determine how much would be owed to each client. I’m going to have to do all that work upfront before I file a lawsuit, and so that’s going to take me several weeks.”

Last Monday, the city council voted on a plan for residents to consider all state and federal funding options and if those reach $100,000 or less, the council will discuss funding a local option.

The city has previously said through its attorney it cannot directly repay citizens for damage that’s considered “an act of God”.