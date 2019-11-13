Lawyer for 14-year-old Zaveon Marks asks for funding for psychological experts and testing

PEORIA, Ill. — The lawyer for 14-year-old Zaveon Marks is requesting funds for psychological testing and experts.

Marks was found guilty of one count of first degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in October.

16-year-old Zarious Fair died in June during a robbery in Peoria. Investigators say marks shot him three times.

On Wednesday, Marks’ public defender asked for $25,000 to hire experts to help the defense team during the sentencing phase.

The experts would be hired through the Sentencing Advocacy Group of Evanston, known as SAGE.

Marks will be back in court on November 26. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.