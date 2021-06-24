Lawyer for accused doctor killer requests new judge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The attorney representing the man accused of killing a retired Peoria doctor requested a new judge Thursday.

Prosecutors said Robert Ely, 54, stabbed and killed Dr. William Marshall with a knife after conning his way into the surgeon’s North Peoria home in January.

Attorney William Wolf filed a motion to substitute a judge for the case.

Chief Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman is expected to choose a new judge some time next week and set a new court date at that time. Wolf said his client plans to enter a ‘not guilty’ plea at that time.

Ely was arrested in St. Louis on June 9 and extradited to Peoria on June 16. He remains in jail on a $5 million bond.