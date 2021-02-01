Lawyers give closing arguments in triple-murder trial

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A week-long trial for the man accused of triple homicide is coming to an end as both parties rest their case Monday afternoon.

Sydney Mays is accused of killing three men and injuring a child during a 2018 shooting at a Bloomington apartment complex.

Both the state’s attorney and May’s defense attorney giving Judge Casey Costigan their final and closing arguments in the case.

Defense attorney Michael Clancy argued the timeline is unrealistic and only a “James Bond character” could commit the crime with no weapons or DNA being found. Clancy also said all the state’s evidence is circumstantial and all witnesses said Mays had no weapons, money, or drugs on him at the time of the crime.

“The Bloomington Police Department didn’t solve this murder and the state’s attorney’s office of McLean county has not proven Sydney Mays guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Clancy said. “It’s just not proof beyond a reasonable doubt. It is not what we’ve seen over five or six days from the evidence as to what was shown and it’s not just possible what their case it is.”

However, State Attorney Erika Reynolds said the timeline of the shooting is backed up by text messages between Mays and his cousin as well as surveillance video from a nearby home and a furniture store.

Reynolds said all lethal blows come from inside the apartment, meaning it is only possible Mays was the trigger puller, and while there’s no DNA or physical evidence, that does not mean Mays is not the killer.

“The timeline and the fact that the defendant is the only one fleeing from that apartment; all of that evidence demands that you find the defendant guilty on all counts,” Reynolds said.

Judge Costigan said he will need a couple of days to review the evidence, and a verdict is expected at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.