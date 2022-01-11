Le Bakery opening café in Keller Station this spring

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime bakery is expanding its reach in Peoria with a café in Keller Station.

Le Bakery has been at the Metro Center for decades. Last month, it closed its Washington location, Le Bakery on the Square, and starting looking for a new place.

Co-owner Kevin Palermo said they chose Keller Station because they can offer something unique.

“We just felt that was a good location for the time being to put that aspect of the business over there. They’re missing something like that over there, and we thought we could bring a good place for the clients there as well,” he said.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Palermo said the Metro Center location offered café-items like bread bowl soups, pastas, salads and quiches.

“We’re hoping to bring that back at the Keller Station…We try to offer things here that you can’t necessarily get,” he said, adding the space will have a different name to avoid confusion.

The café is expected to open by the end of March or early April. Palermo said they will revisit opening a Washington location in the summer.