Le Roy man dead after crash on I-74 early Thursday morning

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Le Roy man is dead after his vehicle struck a guard rail and ended up in the opposite lane.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a 28-year-old Le Roy man was traveling on I-74 Eastbound, near Farmer City, when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy bridge deck, according to the Illinois State Police. The vehicle struck the guardrail on the left and right side of the roadway, then became disabled with the driver’s side facing eastbound traffic.

Lucas A. Bullard, 32, of Rutledge, TN, was traveling eastbound and was unable to stop his semi and it struck the driver’s side door of the disabled vehicle.

The Le Roy man, whose name is being withheld until family can be notified, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., all eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down for the crash investigation and cleanup. The westbound lanes were re-opened at approximately 5:34 a.m. and all lanes were reopened at approximatel 7:27 a.m.

There is no further information available at this time.