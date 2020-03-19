Le Roy voters OK 8.3 million project for Le Roy Elementary School

LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Educators in Le Roy will expand the arts program at the elementary school after voters approved an $8.3 million auditorium project last night.

The new space will be able to house the schools music and theater programs, while also creating space for new district offices.

Leaders say the renovations are long overdue as the school board promised these new additions would come 20 years ago.

“Our music program has continued to grow over the past 10-15 years,” said Ryan Miles, Chairman of the Panther Progress Committee. “It’s amazing the number of students we have who want to continue into the arts. This is just going to allow our arts department, and our music department, to really elevate the ability they have, and the skills that they have and take it to the next level.”

Miles says the bid process for the project is expected to start this fall. He says they hope to have construction begin early 2021, with hopes of having it up and running by the 2022-2023 school year.