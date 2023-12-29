PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Violence in Peoria, statistically, is up from 2022, according to data from the Peoria Police Department.

But while the increases aren’t huge for some categories, the randomness and the grouping of the incidents, mostly shootings, shocked the community. For example, the end of August saw, within a 14-hour period, eight people shot, of which three died.

Fourth District City Councilman Andre Allen grew up in Peoria and saw the effect of street violence on his friends and now has a different point of view as a councilman. He said when he was younger, teens weren’t getting involved in such violent crimes like they are today.

“Being from Peoria what I was doing at 16, I was going to Northwoods Mall and walk around and go to Aladdin’s Castle and play a video game, and now seeing 16-year-olds participating in violence, it breaks my heart. It really does,” said Allen.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said teens turning to violence is a byproduct of their environment.

“It’s so prevalent that it becomes part of their norm and what they believe to be a social norm in their community, which in reality it’s not. Armed robberies and car burglaries are not the social norm, but it is, and it becomes their social norm in their neighborhoods because that’s what they experience as normalcy, and it’s become socially acceptable,” he said.

Harwood said making sure students are attending class and graduating from high school is one of the most important ways to keep kids from turning to a life of crime.

“Our kids have to be in school, that’s first and foremost. They have to be in school, they have to learn to read, they have to be present, and they have to make it to high school graduation. That’s paramount,” he said.

Harwood and Allen both agree, that despite concerns of violence for youth, they are advocating for young people in the community.

“We got to keep continuing to invest in our young people we got to continue to stay optimistic for our community because every community has these challenges, and I’ll never give up on Peoria and I don’t want our community to give up on us either,” said Allen.

You can stay up to date on current crimes by visiting the Peoria Police Transparency Crime Dashboard.