Leaders highlight the importance of wind energy industry on rural communities during American Wind Week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — In Illinois, wind power is a growing industry, and the American Wind Energy Association said it creates 9,000 jobs in the state.

It also brings in $49 million in tax revenue for state and local governments. Leaders said it’s important to remember wind and energy companies impact local communities.

“Wind power is a driver of economic development and environmental benefits in host communities, and supports the municipal services that benefits all the property owners near our projects,” said Ryan Brown, Executive Vice President of EDP Renewables.

State Rep. Darin LaHood (IL-18) said the benefits and economic development can be seen in improving schools, new grocery stores, and broadband access in rural areas.

“There is no doubt that the investment and the resources that the wind energy continues to extend to communities throughout my district has been very impactful,” LaHood said.

LaHood was also recognized as a 2020 Wind Champion for his support of wind power and the industry.

