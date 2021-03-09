Leaders honor a Tazewell County Underground Railroad Conductor on the anniversary of his birthday

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On the anniversary of his 210th birthday, leaders in Tazewell County, and Peoria, honored Uriah H. Crosby for his role in providing help to runaway slaves trying to reach freedom on the Underground Railroad.

“We’re starting the process of honoring the conductors of the Underground Railroad here in Tazewell County. We don’t have the markers today but there will be a permanent marker placed at their grave sites, so that generations to come will know of what they did,” said Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman.

Multiple speakers, including Crosby’s great great granddaughter Pamela Senkler, talked about Crosby risking his life to help house slaves on their path to Canada.

She said from stories she has been told over the years, her family always believed in equality for all.

“They very strongly believed that human beings, all human beings, had the right to be free, most of all, they believed they should not be sold,” said Senkler.

Ackerman adding, it’s important to honor this often forgotten moment in history.

“We know that 800 enslaved individuals got their freedom coming through Tazewell County. Residents here were willing to stand up, even though it was against the law at the time, and make sure that these individuals had assistance in finding freedom,” said Ackerman.

He, along with Pastor Marvin Hightower from the Peoria NAACP branch, hope that one day figures like Uriah H. Crosby will be added to the local schools curriculum, so students will know the Underground Railroad, had strong tracks running through Central Illinois.