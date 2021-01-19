Leaders in Bloomington vote to move forward with an initiative giving protection to immigrants residing in the city

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In a 5 to 4 vote, city council members will continue discussing the Welcoming City Ordinance in the coming weeks.

Council members Donna Boelen, Kim Bray, Mboka Mwilambwe, and Joni Painter voted against the ordinance, expressing various concerns with the current proposal.

Ward 1 Council Member Jamie Mathy, who voted yes, says this is an important issue and will take some time for council members to come to an agreement.

“I think that this is not…something we’re gonna vote on in the next two weeks, but it’s something I think we can get to a collaboration where we have something everybody’s happy with,” said Mathy.

Although he did not get a vote, Mayor Tari Renner expressed his support for the initiative, saying it is long overdue.