Leaders in East Peoria want to add more trails to riverfront

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria officials are hoping to boost the city’s economy and appeal by adding miles of trail along the riverfront.

The city’s leaders and the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission introduced tentative plans for the East Peoria Riverfront Trail at city hall, Wednesday, Nov. 3, asking for input from the public.

The new trail would add five miles to existing paths, filling in the gaps between the trail behind Bass Pro Shop and EastPort Marina, as well as Spindler Marina and the new trailhead by McClugage Bridge. According to the plans, the trail could consist of boardwalks, bridges and/or asphalt and natural trails.

Ty Livingston, the Director of Planning and Community Development for the city, said a more expansive trail system would increase East Peoria’s walkability, promote a healthy community and make room for more businesses.

“It’s a quality of life piece,” Livingston said. “We find that when we talk to prospective residents, you know, people looking in the area, they want those amenities. They want to be able to hike and bike in certain areas and around their homes and inconvenient access to it.”

Livingston said they eventually want the trail will loop between the McClugage Bridge and Bob Michael Bridge, creating a safe shared path between Peoria and East Peoria. He said they’re looking at an additional trail that safely crosses highway US 150, North Main St., and connects with Illinois Central College and Centennial Dr. trails.

The plans also include an alternative trail along High View Road and Fondulac Dr.

Livingston said their next steps are to listen to community feedback, finalize plans and present to the city council.

To view the East Peoria Riverfront Trail plan and access the online comment form, visit the website.