Leaders: Peoria County capable of vaccinating more people, more doses and supplies required

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County began vaccinations for COVID-19 two months ago, but local leaders say distribution could be better.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that the number now sits at 3.01%.

Peoria Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson said the department gets about 2,000 doses of the vaccine a week.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, Hendrickson said the department’s system can handle more doses- closer to 10-15,000 a week.

Henrickson spoke during a tour of Heddington Oaks in Peoria, a COVID-19 vaccination site. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) was present for the tour as well.

“The path back to normalcy is right through here,” said Bustos. “They’ve got the mechanism in place, they have the logistics down to be able to go from the vaccination to the vaccine in the arm.”

Bustos said the facility is running like clockwork, and local leaders say they are ready to administer more shots.

“If we got anywhere between 10-15,000 doses a week between our health department, the two hospital systems, and the federally qualified health center, we would be able to support that,” said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson said the legwork is done to get more people vaccinated, but it’s a little more complicated than just having a dose available.

“We want the vaccine and for it to come, it needs to be in vials. It needs to be sealed, (and) we need to have the kits to actually administer it,” said Hendrickson.

Bustos said the Defense Production Act, put into action by President Joe Biden, will help meet the needs to distribute more vaccines.

“This is how we get to the product faster. It’s how we get more of the doses, more of the syringes, (and) more of the vials,” said Bustos.

More help is around the corner too, Bustos said, as lawmakers work to pass a $1.9 trillion dollar relief package.