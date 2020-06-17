Leaders stay silent as Morton is seemingly without a police chief

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Morton is seemingly without a Chief of Police.

Longtime Police Chief Craig Hilliard’s name was recently removed from the village’s website. WMBD/WYZZ has repeatedly reached out to Morton village leaders but none have commented on the situation.

The Board of Trustees met Monday, and in a closed session, discussed the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body.

WMBD/WYZZ has also filed a FOIA with the village.

The Board meets the first and third Monday of every month.

