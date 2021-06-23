Leaders with the McLean County Health Department encouraging vaccination to protect against COVID-19 Delta variant

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in McLean County, leaders with the McLean County Health Department are still encouraging people to get vaccinated.

This comes as a more contagious Delta variant of the Coronavirus has been found in Central Illinois.

The Delta variant is the prominent strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, CDC director Rochelle Walensky expects it to be the predominant strain in the U.S. within the coming weeks.

Marianne Manko with the McLean County Health Department hopes people will continue to get vaccinated, to prevent another rise in cases.

“It’s possible that it (Delta variant) could lead to a rise in cases here in Central Illinois, we want to prevent that. It’s especially dangerous for those who are unvaccinated, however, studies do show that vaccines available in the U.S… all of them appear to be very effective against the Delta variant,” said Manko.

She said Grossinger Motors Arena will continue to serve as a vaccination clinic for the foreseeable future.