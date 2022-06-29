NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Top three finalist, Leah Marlene, announced a hometown concert at the Corn Crib in Bloomington on August 27 at 7 p.m.

Marlene said her journey with American Idol may be over, but her next chapter has only just begun. She said the unexpected journey taught her many valuable lessons, and now it’s time to put it into action.

“American Idol was just the most beautiful growing experience for me. It was really me getting to know myself in a lot of ways again after coming off two years of mental health struggles and just being a new person that was the first thing that I really did. To see me from the beginning of that journey to the end was just the most beautiful process of self-discovery,” said Marlene.

Marlene said after the concert, she’s packing her bags and moving to Los Angeles where she will work more on songwriting.

Tickets go on sale, Friday, July 1 at 10 a.m.