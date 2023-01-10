PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A special visitor stopped by OSF’s Children’s Hospital of Illinois on Tuesday.

Normal-West graduate and American Idol season 20 finalist Leah Marlene sang to patients at the hospital.

Marlene performed her song “Flowers” which raises awareness about mental health challenges.

Marlene said the song has helped her during her own journey, and she hoped it had the same impact on the children in the hospital.

“It’s a very hopeful song that I know has touched a lot of people and helped them in their own healing journeys. I just don’t think there could be a better song to sing for these kids that are battling all their different battles,” Marlene said.

Staff at the children’s hospital said the singer-songwriter’s visit provided a much-needed morale boost.

“It was just so incredible to see everyone smile and just feel happy in our tough environment,” said Tara Plunkett, advanced practice nurse at Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

Marlene also signed autographs for patients and staff. She said she plans to have more community events in the future.