BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Center for the Performing arts (BCPA) announced that local American Idol contestant Leah Marlene will be performing on its main stage in November.

According to a BCPA press release, the performance will be held on Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Marlene recently was the second runner-up on the 20th season of American Idol, where she released her latest original single, “Flowers.”

Marlene is a songwriter, artist, and producer with a songwriting style that combines elements of folk, rock, pop, soul, funk, jazz and more.

Abby Anderson will be performing as the opening act.

Tickets went on sale Monday, Sept. 12. online at ArtsBlooming.org or at the BCPA Ticket Office during normal business hours.

The full 2022-2023 BCPA season schedule is available online.