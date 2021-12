WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — LeBakery in Washington is closing for good on Friday, Dec. 24 after the Washington city council approved a redevelopment agreement on Monday, Dec. 20.

The bakery, at 140 Washington Square, will be torn down next year to make way for a restaurant and brewpub that will open in 2023.

On Friday, Dec. 24, the bakery will be closing at 3 p.m. for its final day.