PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria got a taste of the Lebanese culture Sunday as a popular food festival returned.

The Lebanese Food Festival has been going strong for 45 years.

Coordinator Cathy Kouri said all proceeds from the event raise money for Peoria’s Saint Sharbel Church.

She said she and her twin sister have been at the helm for more than 18 years and still love seeing everyone who comes through those doors, as well as hearing just how much they enjoy the traditional food.

“The food is delicious… in our meal, we pack a dinner to go, it’s got the cabbage rolls, green beans, chicken and rice, pita bread and a meat pie,” Kouri said. “I would hope everyone in Peoria has tasted a cabbage roll.”

She said the Lebanese community is very close-knit and caring, like a family, and everybody working together at the food festival was no different.