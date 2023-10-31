PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Get The Led Out (GTLO) will be making a stop at the Peoria Civic Center.

A Civic Center news release states that “The American Led Zeppelin” will be in town on Feb. 23.

Unlike other tribute bands, GTLO is not interested in dressing up in wigs or using fake English accents to impersonate the band. Instead, the focus is on recreating the classic Led Zeppelin sound.

“Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. “I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless.”

Tickets go on sale Nov 3. at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or at the Toyota Box Office.