Left with nowhere to go a Twin Cities soccer club plans to build million dollar sports complex

TWIN CITIES, Ill. (WMBD) — Two years in the making, and now, a Twin Cities soccer team is announcing they will soon have a new home field. The Bloomington-Normal multi-million dollar sports complex, has been in talks since 2018 but now those talks are becoming a reality as leaders of the Illinois Fire Juniors Soccer Club (IFJ) say there’s a plan, and the money to start construction.

Shutout by the city of Bloomington and the town of Normal when they asked for help with building a sports complex, the soccer club announcing they have secured the land for a new 100 acre multi-sport complex. They hope construction begins in the fall, but at this time, there is not a set completion date.

“We told the town and city from the beginning, if they were to put a complex together we would be their biggest tenant,” said IFJ Secretary Jeremy Kelley. “But it became apparent that we were going to have to go our own way on this one.

The announcement comes two years after the Central Illinois Regional Airport told the soccer club their lease at community fields would not be extended. That’s when the team started to search for ways to make a new facility, keeping the 2,000 youth players on the team occupied. They decided to turn the community and ended up raising the $3.5 million needed to secure the land and plan for phase one of construction.

“I don’t really know if we reached the tip of the iceberg as far as raising the money that we can get,” said IFJ President Tim Koch. “We are hoping that it will grow bigger than it is now. We are excited to take this to level here.”

President Koch says, the complex will be more than a soccer facility it will also house other sports like lacrosse, cricket, and football.

“People get caught up in thinking this is all about soccer, and we from the beginning have always said its not,” said Kelley. This isn’t just about our kids, this isn’t just about our club, it’s about the community.”

Once completed, the entire complex will hold 10 full sized, 400 feet by 300 feet fields, 7 youth sized 7 v 7 fields, a championship field, and room for a 280 foot by 560 foot indoor training facility.

Board members say beyond giving kids a place to play the new complex will bring in money for surrounding businesses.

They say other teams from all over the state will be coming here to play tournaments, and while here they’ll use hotels, go to restaurants and get gas. They say that will pour cash into the Bloomington-Normal communities.