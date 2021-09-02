LEGO adding CAT D11 Bulldozer to its Technic collection

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — LEGO announced that it will be adding a Caterpillar-themed set to its Technic collection this October.

In a Facebook post, Lego showed their new App-Controlled CAT® D11 Bulldozer in action.

According to the LEGO website, the set will be made of 3,854 pieces and will “feature realistic movement and mechanisms that let LEGO builders explore engineering concepts in an approachable and realistic way.”

The set will use the CONTROL+ app to drive the bulldozer model around, and lower and tilt the blade.

The set cost $449.99 and will be available on Oct. 1.

More information about the set is available on LEGO’s website.