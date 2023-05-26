Lemon Raspberry Dessert Sandwiches

The perfect sweet treat for your summer picnic!

Number of Servings: 12

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Freeze Time: 6–8 hours

Ingredients:

3/4 cup of Frozen Raspberries

1/2 Tablespoon of Honey

1 Tablespoon of Fresh Lemon Zest

12 Graham Cracker Sheets Broken in Half to Form 24 Squares

1.5 Cups of Non-fat Plain Greek Yogurt

2 Tablespoons of Sugar-free Vanilla Pudding Mix

One 8-ounce Container of Light Whipped Cream Topping

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan, add raspberries, honey, and lemon zest and stir to combine. Cook over medium heat for about 3–4 minutes until the mixture becomes a sauce, breaking the raspberries up with a spoon. Remove from heat and let cool for 15 minutes.

2. Line a 9 x 13-inch cake pan with parchment paper. Then place 12 graham cracker squares on the bottom of the pan. This will be the bottom of the dessert sandwiches.

3. In a large bowl, add the Greek yogurt and the pudding mix using a whisk to combine. Then fold in the whipped topping. Once the raspberry sauce has cooled, pour the sauce into the yogurt mixture and stir lightly to combine.

4. Pour the yogurt and raspberry mixture over the prepared graham cracker squares. Using a rubber spatula, spread the mixture evenly over the squares. Top with 12 more graham cracker squares, cover with plastic wrap and freeze for 6–8 hours or overnight.

5. Once frozen, pull the parchment paper out of the cake pan and cut along the edges of the graham crackers squares. Serve and enjoy!

