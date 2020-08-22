Lemonade Stand Up for Hope event raising money for a local Christian academy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A lemonade stand will be raising money to benefit South Side Christian Academy.
Lemonade Stand Up for Hope will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Yard Peoria.
In addition to the lemonade, T-shirts will also be sold. A virtual silent auction of donated items will also be held to benefit South Side Christian Academy.
Event organizer Benjamin Tiger said the money will go towards getting Chromebooks.
“They have a need of 28 Chromebooks and were raising money for it, it’s really that simple come out with your families come buy some lemonade and t-shirts, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Tiger said.
Anyone who wishes to donate to South Side Christian academy can do so on their website.
