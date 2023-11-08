MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — After a three-hour meeting on Tuesday, it’s still up in the air if One Earth Sequestration is closer to building CO2 sequestration drills. The McLean County Zoning Board of Appeals called the meeting to an end at 10 p.m.

According to the company’s website, One Earth Sequestration is:

“Committed to being an efficient producer of ethanol and distillers’ grain, maximizing returns, and enhancing the economic development of American agriculture. We intend to add value to locally grown grains by providing a local outlet to process the corn grown in the area, and at the same time, increase the total demand for corn in this region. To meet this mission, we will provide a processing facility that will allow members to invest in a growing industry.” One Earth Sequestration

The agricultural company is requesting a special use permit for three CO2 sequestration drilling wells. The proposed wells will be in the Cheneys Grove and Anchor Townships.

The well in Cheneys Grove will be immediately south of 1400 North Road and approximately a quarter of a mile west of 4100 East Road. One Anchor well will be immediately south of 1500 North Road and approximately 1800 feet east of 4100 East Road. The other Anchor well is zoned immediately northwest of the intersection of 1600 North Road and 4100 East Road.

Representatives on behalf of One Earth Sequestration spoke before the board. After three hours of questions and public comments both for and against the wells, the board had to end the meeting due to time constraints.

The meeting will resume on Nov. 14 to finish the public comment portion so the board can make a decision.