LeRoy burglary suspect arrested

LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — After a month-long burglary investigation, officers with the LeRoy Police Department finally arrested the man they say is responsible.

Jordan P. Gillespie was arrested and is being held at the McLean County Jail. Bond has been set at $280,000.

During the investigation, other crimes allegedly committed by Gillespie were discovered, according to a press release. He was charged with one count of residential burglary, three counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information into these incidents is encouraged to contact Sergeant Wilkins at 309-962-3310.