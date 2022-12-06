MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McClean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder and McClean County Sheriff Matt Lane announced Tuesday that the victim in Monday’s deadly car crash in Leroy has been identified as 90-year-old Josephine Althhouse.

At approximately 3:27 p.m. on Monday, the McLean County Coroner’s Office received notification of a death at the intersection of 3100 East at 400 North Road. The McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Leroy Police Department, and Leroy Ambulance and Leroy Fire Department were already on scene.

Ms. Althhouse was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy opinion shows that she died from multiple blunt injuries dur to the crash between her SUV and another automobile. Toxicology is pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.