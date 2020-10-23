Leroy High School teacher pleads not guilty to grooming charge

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Leroy High School teacher accused of having inappropriate communication with a student pleads not guilty in a Mclean County courthouse Friday morning.

33-year-old Brandon Reynolds is charged with grooming a Class 4 felony.

According to court records, Reynolds had inappropriate conversations with a then 16-year-old girl through text messages and on Snapchat back in May 2019.

Reynolds is due back in court on Dec. 3.

