Leroy High School teacher pleads not guilty to grooming charge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Leroy High School teacher accused of having inappropriate communication with a student pleads not guilty in a Mclean County courthouse Friday morning.

33-year-old Brandon Reynolds is charged with grooming a Class 4 felony.

According to court records, Reynolds had inappropriate conversations with a then 16-year-old girl through text messages and on Snapchat back in May 2019.

Reynolds is due back in court on Dec. 3.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News