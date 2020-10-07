LeRoy Jr/Sr High School professor arrested for grooming, indecent solicitation of minor

LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — LeRoy police arrested a LeRoy Jr/Sr High School science teacher who they say was grooming a minor.

33-year-old Brandon Reynolds was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 6, and charged with grooming, indecent solicitation of a minor, and obstruction of justice.

Police said he’s being held at the McLean County Detention Center and is waiting on a bond hearing for the charges.

Those with information about the suspect or the case are being asked to contact Sgt. Nathan Wilkins at (309)-962-3310 or by emailing him at nwilkins@leroy.org.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing through the LeRoy Police Department.

This story will be updated.

