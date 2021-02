LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — LeRoy Police made an arrest in relation to a home burglary investigation Thursday.

22-year-old Brenden P. Cano has been charged with residential burglary and three counts of firearm possession without a FOID card.

Cano is currently being held at the McLean County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Wilkins at (309)-962-3310.