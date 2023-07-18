LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LeRoy man was arrested on multiple charges Monday.

According to a LeRoy police news release, 52-year-old Kenneth D. Downey was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer, violation of the state’s concealed carry law, resisting a peace officer, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 13, police were informed Downey allegedly possessed a firearm and was having suicidal and homicidal intentions. On Saturday, a McLean County judge granted a Firearms restraining order and search warrant for Downey’s residence.

Downey was summoned to the LeRoy police station as part of an investigation. An incident occurred at the police station that led to Downey’s arrest. He was transported to the McLean County Jail where mental health evaluation was requested.

A search of his residence was executed on Monday. Multiple firearms were seized as part of the firearm restraining order. In addition, the state Department of Children and Family Services took protective custody of individuals who were under the age of 18, according to the press release.

Downey appeared in court on Tuesday where his bond was set at $150,000.