LeRoy man arrested on sexual assault, abuse charges

LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LeRoy man is facing multiple criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse charges.

On Wednesday, the Illinois State Police said 48-year-old Jerald E. Sandage was arrested on four separate warrants for five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of intimidation. The arrest comes as a result of an ongoing criminal investigation from ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

DCI worked with the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, University of Illinois Police Department, and Champaign County Sheriff’s Department in an effort to investigate this case.

Sandage is currently incarcerated at the Piatt County Jail and his bond on each warrant is $750,000 dollars, 10% applies.

According to our sister station WCIA, Sandage is a former U of I officer. He was charged with official misconduct at the end of February.

Officials said Sandage was arrested in December 2019 for incidents that happened between February 2017 and January 2018, and that he allegedly misused law enforcement databases and security cameras to find personal information about women on and off the U of I campus.

Sandage was also put on leave in September 2018 when a woman accused him of sexual assault. She said it happened off-campus while he was off duty.