LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — A local police department in McLean County turned to Amazon in order to cut down on porch pirate thefts around town.

The town of LeRoy is now home to an Amazon Hub.

Amazon’s hub is a 7 foot tall, 36 inches wide storage box with 23 lockers of all different sizes.

The new amenity is located within the LeRoy Police Department’s lobby and can be accessed at anytime of day or night.

Police officers hope the new storage unit helps cut down on the amount of porch thefts they receive.

If someone orders a package off Amazon, they have the option for it to be stored securely within the Amazon Hub.

Sergeant Nathan Wilkins said he saw it on a family trip and thought it would make a nice amenity for residents, as well as provide benefits to police.

“This is an alternative for them to have their packages delivered here to our police department; our lobby is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we have surveillance cameras in here and officers in/out all day,” Wilkins said. “I think it’s really going to be a great asset to our community so people that want to have things shipped here and not have them stolen, this is a great opportunity; especially anything that’s high-end or expensive.”

He said when you enter your zip code and shipping information at checkout to select the LeRoy Police Department Hub and that is where Amazon will ship it.

Once it’s delivered, an email will be sent with instructions to pick it up. Wilkins said to bring a smartphone, use Bluetooth, and the locker will open itself and your package will be inside.